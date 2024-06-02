NMSU’s Saul Soto headed to play in Cape Cod Baseball League

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State’s Saul Soto is headed to Cape Cod for the summer to play for the Orleans Firebirds.

The 6-foot-4 right handed pitcher was the Aggies top reliever, with 21 appearances in the 2024 season closing out his sophomore year with a 4.79 ERA.

CCBL is the nations top collegiate league in the country for summer ball, with former NMSU players Kyle Bradish and Nick Gonzales playing in Cape Cod before getting drafted to the MLB.

