NMSU RB Star Thomas enters NCAA transfer portal

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — New Mexico State running back Star Thomas entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday.

Thomas made the announcement on his social media.

Thomas has one year of eligibility remaining.

Thomas was a key player on the Aggies’ offense the last two seasons.

In 2023, Thomas recorded 653 rushing yards on 112 carries and scored four rushing touchdowns. Thomas also reeled in 200 receiving yards on 22 receptions, two of them being touchdown catches. Thomas contributed heavily to the run game during NMSU’s 10-5 season, it’s best season since 1960 when the Aggies went 11-0.

In 2022, Thomas rushed for 525 yards on 108 carries and scored five rushing touchdowns. Thomas had 151 receiving yards on 12 receptions and caught three touchdown passes.

Thomas was one member of New Mexico State’s talented running back trio it had the last two seasons with Thomas, Jamoni Jones, and Monte Watkins.

