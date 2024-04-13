NMSU picks up late win against FIU giving Kathy Rololph her 600th career win

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Friday was one of the great nights in Aggie Softball history. Down to its final out, NM State stayed alive in four straight at-bats, sealing the win with a walk-off three-run home run from senior Riley Carley. The Aggies entered the bottom of the seventh inning down 6-5, but scored four in the home half for its second walk-off win of the season. With the victory, NM State improved to 8-5 in CUSA play and 22-17 overall.

After Desirae Spearman put the FIU batters away in order in the top half of the first, the NM State offense struck first as Dezianna Patmon rolled a hard-hit ball through the middle of the infield to score Jillian Taylor from first.



FIU eventually got on the board in the second inning as a pair of singles produced two runs to put the Panthers in front 2-1. The Aggie response came in the third inning with some help from the FIU defense as two errors helped move Jayleen Burton around the bases. After evening the score at two runs, NM State took the lead on a base hit from Devin Elam which allowed Taylor to cross home for the second time in the game.



After a scoreless fourth, a trio of Panther singles to start the fifth tied the game at three. Then, with two outs away, FIU took a 5-3 lead due to a dropped third strike combined with an error. However, after much protest from the Aggie dugout and conversation among the three umpires, the play would be overturned to end the inning and leave the score at 3-3 with the Aggie bats returning to the plate.



Taylor then continued to impact the game as she came up with the biggest hit of the night to that point as she rocketed a two-run home run to left field to flip the script and put the Aggies ahead 5-3.



FIU responded with three unanswered runs, including a two-run top of the seventh. The Panthers were down to their final strike while still trailing by one run when a bases-loaded single tied the game. The very next at-bat then gave the Panthers a one-run advantage to put the Aggies in need of a special seventh inning.



NM State quickly found itself down to its last out and no runners aboard when Desirae Spearman and Dezianna Patmon earned back-to-back walks to give the Aggies some life. Devin Elam then tied the game with a single to right field. With the game tied and some pressure relieved, Riley Carley ended the game in walk-off fashion with a three-run home run to left center.

