NMSU’S Logan Gallina earns CUSA Hitter of the Week

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Infielder Logan Gallina becomes the second Aggie of the season to collect CUSA Hitter of the Week honor following his performance against Jax State this past weekend.

The senior recorded five hits during ten at bats, closing out the weekend with a total of seven runs as well as seven RBIs.

Gallina’s outing included a three doubles and a pair of homeruns.

The California natives performance helped the Aggies secure the programs first ever series sweep in team history.

