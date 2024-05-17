NMSU’s Keith Jones II named Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State’s Keith Jones II was named Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist Thursday afternoon by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

The outfielder currently leads Conference USA in homeruns at 17, 66 runs, 67 RBI’s, highest on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

Jones is one of 68 athletes in the running for the award and one out of 13 outfielders. Four other athletes out of Conference USA were also named as semifinalists.

Jones is the fifth Aggie to be named a semifinalist following Joey Ortiz, Nick Gonzales, Ryan Kenning and Billy Becher.

The honor was first awarded in 1987 shortly after the former All-American Florida State University shortstop died of brain cancer. The award has since been given out each year to remember the MLB player and manager. It is considered to be one of the most prestigious awards in the world of college baseball.

Criteria for consideration of the trophy include performance on the field, leadership, moral character and courage – qualities that were exemplified by Howser.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.