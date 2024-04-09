NMSU’s Jaylin Jackson-Posey enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — New Mexico State men’s basketball guard Jaylin Jackson-Posey entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to Rivals Portal on X.

NMSU guard Jaylin Jackson-Posey enters the NCAA transfer portal.



Jackson-Posey was one of the Aggies’ key players on both sides of the floor for Jason Hooten in his first year as head coach at NMSU.

In his junior year, Jackson-Posey played in 24 of NMSU’s 32 games in the 2023-24 season. Jackson-Posey suffered a mid-season injury which led to him missing five of the team’s six games in January and the first two games of February. Jackson-Posey returned from injury in NMSU’ ‘s game against rival UTEP on Feb. 10.

Jackson-Posey averaged 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game this season.

Jackson-Posey along with Femi Odukale, Tanahj Pettway, Yaak Yaak, and Keylon Dorsey are all players that were on last year’s NMSU squad that are now in the NCAA transfer portal.

