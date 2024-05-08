NMSU freshman Desirae Spearman named CUSA Softball Player of the Year

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — New Mexico State softball star Desirae Spearman was named the Conference USA Player of the Year. The league revealed its end of regular season awards and all-conference teams on Tuesday.

New Mexico State freshman Desirae Spearman (@DesiraeSpearman) earns both the Conference USA Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year award!



Two massive honors for the product out of @HanksSoftball.



Hear from Spearman tonight at 6/10 pm on @KTSMtv. https://t.co/GsU3LX75VH — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) May 7, 2024

Spearman, a Hanks High School graduate and an El Paso native, was also named the CUSA Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the All-Conference USA first team at multiple positions (pitcher, outfielder).

Spearman becomes the first Aggie to win each of the following awards in CUSA: Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and All-Freshman Team.

The product out of El Paso is now the fifth conference Freshman of the Year for New Mexico State in the past nine seasons, and the first since 2021. She is also the first conference Player of the Year since Nikki Butler was the recipient of the 2021 WAC honor.

“I was super honored just to be nominated and be up for it. I couldn’t have done it without Coach [Kathy] Rodolph and my team, so just seeing all of our hard work come together is great.” Spearman said.

As a freshman, Spearman quickly established she was a force to be reckoned with on the field. The two-way star finished the regular season tied for the league lead with 16 home runs while having a .345 batting average.

Spearman also ranks second on the team in total bases (95) and fourth on the team in total hits (39) despite missing 14 of the Aggies’ 51 games due to a leg injury. Spearman says she’s been dealing with a stress fracture on her right leg most of the 2024 season and has been playing through it.

“This year has meant a lot to me just because of my injury and having to work back from it. It’s something that I’ve never had to do before,” Spearman said. “So, to see myself still keep putting in the work that I’ve been putting in and having coach push me and just have everyone’s support, I think it’s meant a lot and it’s something that I’ve needed to go through.”

Spearman has been elite at the plate and also when in the circle. Spearman boasts an 8-3 record and has 66 strikeouts while maintaining a 3.04 ERA in 15 appearances across 73.2 innings of work.

Spearman and New Mexico State will be back in action on Wednesday when it opens up the Conference USA Softball Tournament in Las Cruces.

NMSU will play Jax State in the first game of the 2024 CUSA Tournament at the NM State Softball Complex. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. MT.

