NMSU football: Aggies land former Kentucky quarterback, 'QB1' star Deuce Hogan

Jan. 6—Tony Sanchez made it clear: for a program losing nearly 30 players to the transfer portal, recruiting has never been more important.

"That's the lifeblood of what we do as coaches," New Mexico State's head coach said during his introductory press conference on Wednesday. "I mean, at the end of the day, we've gotta be good recruiters. We gotta go ahead and refill the coffers, and we gotta bring in talented guys, intelligent guys to keep moving this program forward."

The hope for NMSU is that a former Power 4 quarterback will help the Aggies do just that. Kentucky transfer quarterback Deuce Hogan announced his commitment to NMSU on Saturday via a post on Instagram, marking the former consensus four-star recruit and Southlake, Texas native's third school after spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons at Iowa and the 2022 and 2023 seasons at Kentucky.

Despite making his second transfer, Hogan is expected to be immediately eligible for his senior season due to the NCAA's temporary reversal of eligibility restrictions against multi-time transfers.

"So far in this football journey, I've gone North to the fields of Iowa City, I've gone East to the Kentucky bluegrass, and now I'm headed West to the mountains of New Mexico," Hogan wrote in a post on Instagram. "The end of my chapter in Lexington calls for the beginning of the next great one. Time to bring a championship to the City of Crosses."

While Hogan has made stops at multiple Power 4 schools, he's perhaps best known for being featured outside the lines. The 6-foot-4, 217-pound quarterback was highlighted alongside former No. 1 overall pick and Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson in season four of "QB1: Beyond the Lights," a Netflix and Tubi-TV-aired documentary series profiling top prep quarterbacks as high school seniors.

Hogan began his Iowa career in 2020, redshirting his freshman season before spending 2021 backing up Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla. After a 28-21 win at Nebraska on Nov. 26, 2021, head coach Kirk Ferentz made what seemed to be an innocuous comment about Hogan that played into the quarterback leaving the program.

Hogan didn't play in the Nebraska game despite Petras and Padilla both feeling the effects of the flu. In the postgame press conference, Ferentz was asked about what the Hawkeyes would do if Petras and Padilla couldn't play.

"If it was Deuce, with all due respect to Deuce, I might have stayed in Iowa City," Ferentz, currently the longest-tenured head coach in college football, joked.

Ferentz later apologized for his comments, but the damage was apparently done. Amy Hogan, Deuce's mother, later clarified that Ferentz's comments played a direct role in his decision to transfer just a few days later.

At Kentucky, Hogan appeared in three games in 2022, including a 21-0 loss to Iowa in the Transperfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 31, 2022. He completed 6 of 7 passes for 19 yards against the Hawkeyes. He spent 2023 backing up Devin Leary and Kaiya Sheron without appearing in a game.

Hogan was not the only quarterback to commit to the Aggies on Saturday. Fullerton College quarterback Brandon Nuñez announced his commitment to NMSU via a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"No more time to waste," he wrote, "let's work!"

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Mesa, Ariz., native completed 139 of 255 passes for 2,037 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions over 10 games with the Hornets in 2023. He also rushed for 535 yards, including a 125-yard performance in a 49-30 win over Saddleback Community College on Nov. 4.

After the departures of quarterback Diego Pavia (undecided), Blaze Berlowitz (Vanderbilt) and Gavin Frakes (Virginia) via the transfer portal, Hogan and Nuñez join the likes of previous backup Eli Stowers, Jeff Davison and Paul Cieremans in NMSU's quarterbacks room.

Committed to the Cavaliers: After spending two seasons with the Aggies, Frakes committed to Virginia on Friday.

The quarterback from Norman, Okla., threw for 736 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions as a freshman in 2022. He didn't appear in a game for the Aggies in 2023.

"I chose UVA because it felt like home," Frakes told Wahoos 24/7, an affiliate of 24/7 Sports. "All the coaches and support staff have the same vision for the program and (Virginia head coach Tony Elliott) runs it like a first class program. My visit showed me how everyone aligned with and working toward what Coach Elliott was trying to do for the team and that it's all about the players."