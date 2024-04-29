NMSU’s Emily Dix named CUSA Pitcher of the Week

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Senior Emily Dix was named CUSA Pitcher of the Week following her performance Sunday afternoon against LA Tech.

Dix pitched the entirety of the game securing her third shutout victory at the close of their competition against the Bulldogs, 6-0.

The Albuquerque native allowed only one hit paired with nine strikeouts, now leading the Aggies for the most at 59.

With this win, NMSU now sits tied at third in Conference USA with LA Tech.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.