NMSU’s Desirae Spearman earns 5th Freshman of the Week honor

New Mexico State’s Desirae Spearman earns CUSA Freshman of the Week honor after her performance against the Liberty Flames this past weekend.

This is the first year Aggies 6th accolade of the season, 5th Freshman of the Week.

Spearman pitched the entirety of NMSU’s game Saturday allowing only one earned run in the 7th inning.

The freshman also now leads the CUSA in terms of homeruns tied at 15.

The El Paso native closed out the weekend with four hits, two homeruns, three RBIs and ten total bases.

Spearman and the Aggies will return to Las Cruses for their final homestand of the season against Louisiana Tech beginning on Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.