NMSU men’s basketball picks up guard Zawdie Jackson

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State men’s basketball adds depth to its squad this upcoming season with the new addition of Zawdie Jackson. NMSU announced Jackson had signed with NMSU on Saturday.

The guard led West Georgia — a NCAA DII program — in scoring and assists per game during the 2023-2024 season, as he averaged 20.0 points and 5.5 assists, while shooting 50% from the field and 45% from the three-point line.

The Stone Mountain, Georgia native recorded a season high of 36 points against Union (TN), going 17-18 at the free throw line.

Jackson joins the Aggies as decorated player collecting All-American, GSC Player of the Year, South Region Player of the Year, First-Team All-District, and GSC-All Academic honors throughout the duration of his career.

