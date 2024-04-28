NMSU baseball takes series win after 9-5 victory over Jax State

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – The Aggies win 9-5 over the Jax State Gamecocks in the second game of the conference series clinching their second Conference USA series win on April 27, in Jacksonville, Ala. The Aggies bats were hot with Logan Gallina leading the way as he had two home runs on three at-bats.

Connor Wylde made his third start on the mound for the Aggies. The lefty gave up a single in the first, that batter then stole second. The Gamecocks clean-up hitter knocked a double to left center to score the runner on first. A bunt single then gave Jax State runners on first and third.

In the top of the third, Las Cruces native Steve Solorzano led the inning off with a walk. With Solorzano on first Titus Dumitru launched his fifth home run of the season down the left field line to give the Aggies their first lead of the game.

Designated hitter Gallina blasted his sixth home run of the season on a solo home run to give the Aggies a two-run lead with three runs on the board. After giving up a double in the bottom of the fourth, Wylde was taken out of the game and replaced by Hayden Walker.

Jax State it a towering fly ball just in front of home plate that resulted in a fielding error by Mitch Namie that put two runners on for Jax State. The next man up hit a double down the left field line to clear the bases and tie the game. A single to center field scored the runner on second which gave the Gamecocks a one run lead.

Keith Jones II led off the top of the fifth with a double down the right field line. Dumitru earned his second hit of the game on a single. Namie then singled to right field to score Jones. While advancing to third Dumitru was thrown out at third. Nick Gore then singled to left which scored Namie and gave us the lead. After a hit-by-pitch and a walk the Aggies had the bases loaded and Edwin Martinez-Pagani walked to score another run and put the Aggies up by two.

In the bottom of the sixth, Jax State led the inning off with a double after a walk and a single they had all three bags occupied. Walker then walked a run in to give the Gamecocks five runs.

In the top of the eighth, Romeo Ballesteros doubled to left center. Jones followed the double with his third triple of the season to score Ballesteros. Namie then grounded out to short stop but was hit just deep enough to score Jones which put the Aggies up three runs.

In the last frame of the game Gallina hit another solo home run to put the Aggies up by four. This was Gallinas sixth home run of the season and second two-home run game of the season.

THE BASICS:

Score: NM State 9 – Jax State 5

Records: NM State (19-23), (6-11) | Jax State (14-26), (3-11)

Location: Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium

Win: Hayden Walker (3-2) | Loss: Jackson Sleeper (1-3)

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

Jones extends his 15-game hit streak to 16 games on a double in the top of the fifth.

Dumitru went 2-5 with two RBIs for his 13th multi-hit game and fourth multi-RBI game of the season.

Namie had two hits and two RBIs in tonight’s win for his 14th multi-hit game and eighth multi-RBI game of the season.

Gallina had two homers on the game for his fourth multi-hit game of the season and seventh multi-RBI of the game.

Wyle went 3.1 innings for a new season high.

UP NEXT:

The Aggies will play in the series final against Jax State in Jacksonville, Ala. on Sunday April 28, at noon MT.

