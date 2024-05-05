NMSU baseball takes down CUSA leader LA Tech in game two

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The Aggies beat Conference USA leader, LA Tech, 16-15 in 13 innings on May 4, at Presley Askew Field. Keith Jones II came up big yet again as he doubled to lead off the 13th inning, he was then advanced on a ground out, LA Tech threw a wild pitch to allow Jones to score, securing the Aggies eighth conference win.

After exchanging a pair of runs in the first inning, the Aggies took their first lead of the series on an RBI double hit by Austin Corbett. The lead did not last long as LA Tech managed to score eight runs in the next four innings.

Down 9-2, the Aggies started their climb back in the bottom of the seventh. Gallina hit a two-run homer to left center, his 35th in his career. In the eighth, LA Tech added another run on a solo home run.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Aggies had their most explosive inning of the game scoring six runs to even the game. After three straight walks to lead off the inning the Aggies now had bases loaded. Jones singled to right field to score one run.

With bases still loaded, Gallina was hit by the pitch for the Aggies second run of the inning. Catcher Nick Gore stepped up to the plate and laced one over the left field wall to tie the ball game at 10’s apiece.

In the ninth, the Bulldogs added four runs on an RBI single and a three-run home run. The Aggies needed to score four runs to extend the game and they did. After a walk, a single, and a hit-by-pitch the Aggies had the bases loaded once again. Jones then hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Damone Hale. With runners on first and third, Titus Dumitru hit his second home run of the game and fourth of the series to send the game into extra innings.

After a scoreless 10th, LA Tech hit a solo home run to go up by one. The Aggies answered that run with one of their own, hit by Gallina, his second of the game and 36th in his career, putting him in sole-possession of eighth place in career home runs among all Aggies.

After a scoreless 12th, the Aggies held the Bulldogs to no runs in the top of the 13th. Jones led the bottom of the 13th off with a double to left center. Jones then advanced to third on a ground out. LA Tech’s pitcher then threw a wild pitch that allowed Jones to score and gave the Aggies the win.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.