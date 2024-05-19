NMSU baseball slated to take on DBU in first round of CUSA playoffs

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – Conference USA released the playoff bracket for baseball playoffs beginning on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The stage is set for the 2024 CUSA Baseball Championship in Ruston ‼️#NoLimitsOnUs | https://t.co/BRPg93Sfoc pic.twitter.com/aTvlPqTJrC — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) May 18, 2024

No. 7 New Mexico St. is slated to take on No. 2 DBU in the first round playoffs at 11:30 a.m. MT.

The Aggies played Dallas Baptist University earlier in the season, dropping the series after losing all three games against the Patriots.

Two of those matchups results in the run rule being evoked closing out those games in seven innings.

However, NMSU has shown much improvement since then taking down two power five programs as well as picking up three series wins.

Aggies will now head to Ruston, LA, to showcase their talents for the first time in CUSA playoffs.

