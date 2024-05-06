NMSU baseball secures last homestand series of the regular season against LA Tech

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The Aggies win 12-6 in series finale over the LA Tech Bulldogs to earn their third Conference USA Series win on the year. The Aggie offense stayed hot on senior day, recording 16 hits with four doubles and four home runs.

Scoring started early for the Aggies as Keith Jones II led off the inning with a solo home run to right field, his 17th of the year. Nick Gore wanted in on the action blasting a solo home run to center field, his 12th big fly of the season.

In the bottom of the fifth, freshman Steve Solorzano led the inning off with a double to left center. Edwin Martinez-Pagani came up to the plate and singled up the middle to score Solorzano. Damone Hale then singled up the middle, a sacrifice bunt by Romeo Ballesteros advanced Martinez-Pagani and Hale to second and third. Jones was then hit by the pitch to load the bases.

With bases loaded Titus Dumitru hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield that scored Martinez-Pagani. With runners on first and second, Logan Gallina hit his 11th home run of the season to give the Aggies seven runs.

In the top of the third, LA Tech got their first run of the ball game on a sacrifice fly. In the top of the fourth, LA Tech added two more runs on a two-run homer. The very next inning, the Bulldogs hit another two-run homer to make the score 7-5 in favor of the Aggies.

In the bottom of the fifth, Hale singled up the middle that scored Solorzano who reached on a single to give the Aggies eight runs. In the bottom of the sixth, The Aggies had runners on first and third setting up Gallina to hit an RBI single that scored Jones. Preston Godfrey followed that RBI single with one of his own to score Dumitru.

Hale led off the bottom of the seventh with a double down the left field line. Ballesteros was the next man up and he managed to hit his first home run of the season to give the Aggies 12 runs.

After a scoreless, eighth, LA Tech scratched their last run of the game in the ninth on an RBI single. Hayden Walker closed out the game for the Aggies only allowing one hit and one run on 3.0 innings pitched to earn his second win of the series.

