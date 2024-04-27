NMSU baseball secures first win of series on the road against Jax St.

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – The Aggies beat conference foe Jax State Gamecocks 8-4 in Jacksonville, Alabama on April 26. The Aggie arms had a stellar performance allowing just six hits, their fewest hits allowed since March 17 against Tarleton.

Titus Dumitru gave the Aggies an early lead in the top of the first on a solo home run to left field. This was Dumitru’s fourth home run on the season and 19th RBI.

Right-handed pitcher Cade Swenson earned the nod on the mound for the Aggies, his eighth start of the season. After getting the first two batters out the Gamecocks three-hole hitter hit a solo home run to right center to tie the game.

In the fourth, Damone Hale started the inning by reaching on an error by the right fielder who dropped a line ball down the first base line that allowed Hale to get to third. Logan Gallina then doubled to center field to score Hale. Steve Solorzano kept the bats alive on a single which scored Gallina. Keith Jones II stays hot with a single to centerfield which scored Solorzano and put the Aggies up by three in the fourth inning.

After back-to-back walks from Kade Benavidez and Hale, Gallina doubled down the right field line to score both Hale and Benavidez. The two runs gave Gallina three RBIs in the game. Solorzano singled to left field to score Gallina, this was Solorzano’s third hit of the ball game and second RBI.

At the bottom of the fifth, Treyjen Meza came into the ball game in relief for Swenson. Swenson’s line closed at one run on one hit with two strikeouts on 54 total pitches. Meza gave up a leadoff double then walked the next batter, Jax State then singled to right field to score a run. Meza then walked the next batter to load the bases, Jax State then singled to score another run for the Gamecocks third run of the ball game.

In the top of the sixth, the Aggies managed to load the bases on three walks. Hale was walked to drive in a run for the Aggies. This was the Aggies eighth run of the ball game to go up by five runs over Jax State.

Jax State led the bottom of the eighth with a walk, with a double down the right field line the runner on first scored to shorten the Aggie lead to four runs.

Meza closed out the game for the Aggies going 5.0 innings allowing three runs on five hits, with eight strikeouts. Meza also earned his fourth win of the season.

