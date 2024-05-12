NMSU baseball grabs 9-5 win over TCU

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State baseball kept its series against TCU alive after it grabbed a 9-5 win on Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth, Texas.

This is NMSU’s second win against a power five opponent this season.

The Aggies obtained a quick lead collecting eight runs during the first two innings. This offensive jump start was led by Titus Dumitru collecting two homeruns for a total of five runs.

NMSU was able to hold off the Frogs for the first four frames, only allowing two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth.

The matchup was capped with an RBI by Dumitru, the outfielders sixth of the game – a season high.

The Aggies will play for the series win against the Frogs tomorrow with first pitch at noon from Lupton Baseball Stadium & Williams-Reilly Field.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.