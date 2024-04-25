NMSU baseball handed 12-2 loss by No. 16 Arizona

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — New Mexico State (17-23, 4-11 Conference USA) baseball was handed a 12-2 run-rule loss by No. 16 Arizona (25-14, 13-5 Pac-12) at Presley Askew Field on Wednesday.

Arizona had explosive innings in the 3rd and 7th innings of the game. The Wildcats scored five runs in the top of the 3rd and scored six in the 7th.

New Mexico State’s only runs of the game came in the bottom of the 6th inning. Keith Jones II blasted a two-run homerun to right field. That was Jones’ 15th home run of the year and his 10th in the last 15 games. Jones’ two-run homer gave him his 17th multi-RBI game of the season and advanced his hit-streak to a new season high 14 games.

Up next, New Mexico State will head to Jacksonville, Alabama to play Jax State in a three-game Conference USA series. Game one is on Friday.

