NMHU Football coach Kurt Taufa’asau is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Highlands University is hoping first-year football coach Kurt Taufa’asau can make them a winner. The last time the Highlands Cowboys won a league title in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference was in 1981.

The challenge to turn the school around and coach in Division 2 was enough to attract Kurt Taufa’asau to the program. “Having this opportunity to be at the NCAA Division two level, it was about time,” said Taufa’asau. “All the experiences and all the success I had at NMMI, you know, I felt like it’s a challenge that I would love to bring to a program like Highlands. I know they’re hungry for a winner and that community up there is looking for a change.”

Taufa’asau was hired by NMHU in May after three years as head coach at New Mexico Military Institute. He spent a total of 8 years at the school. The same year he became a head coach, Taufa’asau led the Broncos to a junior college national title. He compiled a 27-10 record during his time at NMMI. Tsaufa’asau is currently putting together his staff. He is excited about the coaches that he has brought together so far.

As far as players go, Taufa’asau wants high-character guys to accomplish what he would like to get done on the field. “There’s a lot of kids out there that are hungry,” said Taufa’asau. “We’re going to bring some kids through from the Institute up there that knows how we do things, to help us establish the culture and mindset for this first year.”

Highlands will open the 2024 season on August 29, when they host Eastern New Mexico University. Taufa’asau is the guest in Van Tate’s Sports Office this week. In addition the conversation about trying to make Highlands a winner, Tsaufa’asau talks about other challenges that may come his way.

