NMAA issues VVHS baseball strike after Monday night incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was shocking video of a heated exchange at a high school state championship baseball game. Now, the New Mexico Activities Association has ruled against the Volcano Vista Hawks for the incident.

The Volcano Vista Hawks took on the Los Lunas Tigers on Monday in the state tournament. The Hawks lost 15-8. But after the final call by the umpire, in the video, players can be seen getting upset with the ump, with a member of the coaching staff going up to the umpire and can be seen touching his chest plate angrily.

Meanwhile, one player, visibly upset, began to approach the umpire. His teammates and another coach started pushing him back, and a woman could be heard yelling in the background.

This incident sparked an investigation by the New Mexico Activities Association and on Wednesday the NMAA announced a strike had been given against the Volcano Vista baseball team and one strike against the team’s fans.

Those are warnings and go into effect for the next season. Should the team get a second strike next season, their season is done for. Should the Hawks fans get another strike they will not be permitted to view any more games for the remainder of the season.

Head coach Todd Flores is no longer with the Volcano Vista baseball team. No word yet on the reason for his departure.

