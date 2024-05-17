NMAA high school baseball playoffs: Scores for local teams

El PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) State Baseball Championships continued in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Thursday. Here’s a look at scores involving local teams.

CLASS 5A

(4) Organ Mountain def. (5) Sandia, 5-3

Organ Mountain advanced to the 5A semifinals. The Knights will play (1) La Cueva at Santa Ana Star Field at 3:30 p.m. MT on Friday.

CLASS 3A

(6) Ruidoso def. (3) St. Michael’s, 3-0

Ruidoso plays (7) Robertson in the 3A semifinals on Friday, 4 p.m. MT at Jennifer Riordan Spark Kindness Sports Complex.

CLASS 2A

(6) Eunice def. (3) Tularosa, 12-4

Tularosa eliminated from playoffs

