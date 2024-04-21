NM United picks up a win at North Carolina FC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United got a pair of goals from Greg Hurst to outlast North Carolina FC 3-2 on the road Saturday night. The match got off to a fast start as both teams scored a pair of goals in the first half.

Julian Palacias put the home team on the board first in the 16th minute. United answered back by converting a penalty kick in the 19th minute. Greg Hurt hesitated before softly stroking the ball that found the net to tie the game at one.

By the 28th minute, North Carolina took the lead again on a flawlessly executed header from Ezra Armstrong. The lead was short-lived as Hurst would score his second goal of the match in the 29th minute to square the game at 2.

Just as the clock entered the 91st minute, Sergio Rivas scored the go-ahead goal for United to seal the 3-2 win. United is back on the road next Saturday at Tampa Bay.

