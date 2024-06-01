NM United to charter flight for fans, team to US Open Cup

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As New Mexico United is set to play LAFC in the quarterfinal round of the US Open Cup, the club announced that is it chartering a flight for fans, players, and coaches to Los Angeles. In the $250 package, there is roundtrip airfare from Albuquerque to Los Angeles, a ticket to the match at BMO Stadium, and a New Mexico United swag bag with exclusive items.

The membership package will go on sale on Wednesday, June 5 at 12 p.m. MST. The flight will leave on Tuesday, July 9, and return on Thursday, July 11. Flight times have yet to be announced.

United’s quarterfinal match against LAFC will kick off on Wednesday, July 10 at 9 p.m. MST. The match will be broadcast on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass.

