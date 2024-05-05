NM United bounces back on the road with 2-1 victory over Las Vegas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United gets back in the win column on Saturday, as they take out Las Vegas Lights FC, 2-1. Coming off of a 3-nil defeat at Tampa Bay a week ago, Coach Eric Quill wanted his team to get out on the right foot.

New Mexico United did just that, as they dominated possession in the first half and netted two goals off of the foot of Daniel Bruce. Las Vegas would answer in the first half, making it 2-1 at the break, but NM United held off Las Vegas down the stretch to earn their 5th win of the year.

Now 5-2-1 on the season, NM United moves up to second place in the USL Championship Western Conference standings. NM United now returns home to host Real Salt Lake out of the MLS in a US Open Cup match. That Round of 32 match will be on Wednesday at Isotopes Park and it has a kick-off time of 7 p.m.

