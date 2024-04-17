NM United advances in U.S. Open Cup with win over Lubbock Matadors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s on to the next round of the Lamar Hunt Open Cup for New Mexico United. United, from the USL Championship, defeated Lubbock Matadors SC, of the NPSL, 3-1 Tuesday night in Rio Rancho.

Lobo football to be active in transfer portal with help from NIL

The game was scoreless after one-half of play. Harry Swartz started the scoring for United in the 58th minute after an assist from Daniel Bruce. That was followed one minute later by a goal from Bruce in the 59th minute. After going up 2-0 United would add its final goal in the 62nd minute when Mukwelle Akale converted on a free kick.

The Matadors avoided a shutout by scoring on a penalty kick in the 90th minute. By that time the damage was done. Statistically, United took more than double the amounts of shots that their opponent had. United finished with 23 shots, 8 on target. The Matadors only had 8 shots with 3 on target. United will find out their next opponent in the Open Cup on Thursday. United will return to USL Championship play Saturday at North Carolina FC at 5 pm.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.