NM State men’s basketball adds 6-foot-10 forward to roster

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Georgia State transfer, Edward Nnamoko, makes it official putting pen to paper to become an Aggie this fall.

“With the graduation of Kaosi and Jonathan, it was imperative that we get size and interior production in the post,” said head coach Jason Hooten. “We are extremely blessed to have Edward join our Aggie Family. Edward has a tremendous joy about him that translates into playing with tons of passion and energy. With two years left to play, Ed was someone that we coveted and felt as if his best basketball is still ahead of him.”

The 6-foot-10 forward signed to NMSU on Friday, following two seasons as a Panther. During that time Nnamoko averaged 3 points a game, 4.4 rebounds and shot 49% from the field.

The big mans best outing of his career came during Georgia State’s competition against Toccoa Falls, where the Nigeria native collected his first double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds.

