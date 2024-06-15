NM Sports Hall of Fame ticket deadline is Sunday

Jun. 15—The deadline for purchase of tickets for the June 23 New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame has been extended to Sunday (June 16) at 5 p.m.

Prices remain at $50 per ticket and $500 per table. To buy tickets or for further information, go to NMSHOF.org.

The inductees are Amber Campbell, Charlie Criss, Larry Hays, Glover Quin, Jim Marshall, Frank Maestas, George Brooks and Klaus Weber.

Board president Marty Saiz announced that this year's NMSHOF activities will be dedicated to the memory of 2008 inductee Greg Brown, a former UNM basketball star, who died on Friday in a car crash at age 51.