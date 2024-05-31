NM Mexico United hits the road, looking to expand lead in the USL Western Conference

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The road calls the team on top of the table in the USL Western Conference. New Mexico United holds a one-point lead over second-place Sacramento, with a game in hand.

United will play at Monterrey Bay FC on Sunday with the momentum of a five-game winning streak. Monterrey Bay is in third place on the table. “We know going into every game before, maybe we were the people that were hunting other teams that had results from last season,” said NM United defender Avionne Flanagan. “Now we are at the top, and everyone is looking to take us down, looking to beat us.”

Now that they are on top, United coach Eric Quill knows what is needed to stay there. “We have to go to another level in our preparation and in how we prepare ourselves individually as a collective,” said Quill. “It will be a great challenge to see who we are, you know, sitting at the top of the table, and if we can consistently stay there and protect that first spot.”

United and Monterrey Bay FC have a 5 p.m. MT start time on Sunday.

