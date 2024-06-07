NM combat-sports legends to fight on Saturday (but not vs. each other)

Jun. 6—Albuquerqueans Josh Torres and Donald Sanchez, scheduled for separate bouts on Saturday's pro boxing card at Isleta Resort & Casino, both have been described as New Mexico combat-sports legends.

But what is it about these two men, in their careers and their personal attributes, that accords them that status?

Here's an incomplete and unofficial list.

LONGEVITY: Torres, 34, who's scheduled to face Denver's Daniel Calzada (20-20-3, three KOs) on Saturday in an eight-round welterweight bout, made his professional boxing debut in May 2008. He's still fighting.

"It's my passion," Torres said during a 2022 interview. "It's something I've loved doing since I was a little kid."

Sanchez, 39, matched against Rio Rancho's Bryant McClain (6-3-3, one KO) in a 10-round light heavyweight bout, made his professional MMA debut in December 2005. He's still here.

SUCCESS: As listed by online record-keepers, Sanchez has a 38-24 record in the three combat sports — MMA, boxing, bare knuckle — in which he has competed.

Torres has a 26-7-2 pro boxing record with 15 knockouts.

NEW MEXICO PRESENCE: Torres has fought 30 times in his home state — quite possibly near an all-time record for New Mexico boxers, though such statistics from earlier decades can be hard to track.

Sanchez has fought all over the United States and in Canada, Japan and Russia. But, according to tapology.com and boxrec.com, 31 (exactly half) of his 62 listed fights have taken place within our state's borders.

COMPETITIVENESS: Win or lose, neither Sanchez nor Torres could ever being accused of not giving his all in any of their combined 97 listed fights.

CONTRIBUTIONS: When he's not fighting, Torres has devoted himself to training the next generation of New Mexico's pro and amateur boxers.

In a phone interview earlier this week, Sanchez said he's donating his pay from Saturday's bout — sponsorship money as well as his fight purse — for the betterment of Albuquerque.

"I just want to keep supporting our city," he said.

SATURDAY'S FIGHTS: Torres is excited to be back in the ring after a 16-month layoff. His last bout was a victory by second-round TKO over Coloradoan Donovan Estrella at the Rio Rancho Events Center in February 2023.

Torres expects a far more competitive and longer-lasting fight against Calzada, who's been stopped short of the prescribed distance just three times in 43 fights and lasted six rounds in a loss by unanimous decision to Rio Rancho's Brian Mendoza in 2016.

Calzada, Torres said, is "not coming in to lose, so we're gonna give (the fans) a good show. We're gonna give them excitement."

Sanchez remembers watching McClain's father, cruiserweight Sean McClain, fight in decades past. He's seen a couple of the younger McClain's fights as well.

"I know he's been in the boxing game for a while," Sanchez said, "so it's a cool and exciting fight for me."

THE CAUSE: Sanchez and Torres both were eager to associate themselves with promoter Teresa Tapia's theme for Saturday's card: "Gloves on, Grudges off."

"We have great people around here," Sanchez said. "We just need to form it together and build it up instead of tearing it down."

Said Torres: "Obviously, there's been a spike in the crime and everything going on. But I think this is a good time to shed light on the positives that we have in our city and all the good people that we have trying to do good things."

THE UNDERCARD: A six-round bout between Albuquerque's Jason Sanchez (16-5, nine KOs) and El Paso's Abel Mendoza (40-0, 30 KOs) is being billed as an exhibition, Tapia said, because of the short notice provided to each fighter after multiple opponents for Sanchez dropped out.

Sanchez and Mendoza will not wear headgear, Tapia said, but will wear larger gloves with more padding than they would for a regulation bout.

A six-round heavyweight bout between Los Lunas' Cody East (4-1, four KOs) and Terrell Jamal Woods (29-60-10, 21 KOs) of Forrest City, Arkansas, rounds out the pro boxing portion of the card. Woods is a late replacement for Texan Hugo Trujillo (5-4-1, two KOs).

The boxing will be preceded by two amateur bare-knuckle bouts, Tapia said.

AND IN THE BIG APPLE: Albuquerque middleweight Jordanne Garcia (4-3-3, no KOs) is in New York with her father and trainer, Steve Garcia, for her scheduled four-round bout on Saturday at Madison Square Garden Theater against New Yorker Nisa Rodriguez (1-0, no KOs).

"It's a dream come true," Garcia said on Thursday from New York's Times Square in a video posted onlline. "I made it."

The undercard portion of Saturday's Top Rank, Inc., card is scheduled to be streamed on ESPN+, starting at 5:30 p.m.