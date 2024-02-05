NLRB Says Dartmouth Basketball Are Employees, Union Vote Next

In a historic decision that could change the relationship between Division I college athletes and their schools, an NLRB’s regional director Monday ordered a union election for Dartmouth’s men’s basketball team.

Laura Sacks of Region 1 (Boston) determined the players are employees under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) primarily because the players perform work in exchange for compensation. The players, in other words, are students and employees.

Dartmouth can and almost certainly will request the agency’s board in Washington, D.C., conduct a review of Sacks’ order, setting in motion an appeal process that could last several years and eventually end before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Prior to the review, the players can vote on whether to form a union. They would be represented by SEIU Local 560, a union that represents other Dartmouth employees—including the players’ classmates who are employees in dining services.

Dartmouth appeared confident it would prevail, including because the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit (Dawson v. NCAA) and Seventh Circuit (Berger v. NCAA) rejected arguments that athletes were players of their school. But Sacks noted she was “not bound” by decisions that do not count as Board precedent.

Sacks isn’t the first regional director to find a Division I team are employees of their school. In 2014, Peter Ohr reached the same conclusion with respect to Northwestern football players. The school successfully appealed to the agency’s board, which voted 5-0 for the university on grounds the recognition of some college athletes as employees but not others would not be workable; the NLRA only governs private employers (including private colleges) whereas athletes at public universities are governed by applicable state labor laws. The board at the time also suggested other branches of government, such as Congress, ought to consider the issue.

Since then, Congress has taken no action, in spite of holding hearings. Meanwhile, multiple courts have criticized amateurism in college sports, most notably the U.S. Supreme Court in NCAA v. Alston (2021). It’s possible the board will view the subject differently a decade later, in an era where judges have openly rebuked NCAA rules and college athletes can earn income through NIL.

College athletes at Dartmouth and other DI programs have reported spending more than 40 hours per week for sports, scheduling courses so they do not interfere with their team, submitting timecards and performing fundraising work where they are instructed to meet with potential donors. These and other factors have suggested they are functioning as employees.

Should Dartmouth players eventually enter into collective bargaining with their school, one advantage for the school is negotiated terms—not only for pay but for health care and work reimbursements—would be immune from antitrust scrutiny.

Employment recognition would carry tax consequences, too. “If players become employees,” PFK O’Connor Davies Sports & Entertainment Group Director Robert Raiola told Sportico, “they would not be able to deduct agent fees, and they also would be subject to social security and Medicare taxes.”

