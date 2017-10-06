NLDS preview: Can the Diamondbacks derail the Dodgers' World Series dreams?

For the Los Angeles Dodgers, the postseason is a lot like a video game and their only goal is to win the whole dang thing. Three levels stand between L.A. and the ultimate prize. And the first one, well, it’s not what they’d have chosen.

The Dodgers’ quest starts here with the Arizona Diamondbacks. And nobody in baseball beat the Dodgers more times this season than the Arizona Diamondbacks.

These two NL West foes find themselves in the National League Division Series after very different paths. The Dodgers had the best record in baseball and will have home-field advantage as long as they’re playing. The D-backs won a crazy wild-card game Wednesday night and will have an uphill climb as long as they’re playing.

For now, though, all that matters is the three, four or five games. It’s a battle of two deep lineups, two good pitching staffs and one team that’s shuffling up after the wild-card game and the other that’s waiting for the next stage in its conquest to begin. The Dodgers have everything to lose here, since anything other than a World Series appearance will be another disappointment. The D-backs, meanwhile, they’ve outpaced expectations all year and they’ll tell you there’s no reason to stop now.

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Friday, Oct.6, in Los Angeles, 10:31 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 7, in Los Angeles, 9:08 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 9, in Arizona, TBA (TBS)

Game 4*: Tuesday, Oct. 10, in Arizona, TBA (TBS)

Game 5*: Thursday, Oct. 12, in Los Angeles, TBA (TBS)

PREVIOUSLY

The Diamondbacks won the season series 11-8 thanks in large part to a pair of sweeps to end the season series. The teams played seven games in April, splitting a four-game series in Los Angeles before Arizona took two of three at home. The Dodgers then swept a three-game series at home beginning on July 4. That series was capped by a four-run ninth-inning rally against Fernando Rodney. The Dodgers won two of three in Arizona in mid-August, right before the Diamondbacks caught fire. In the final two series, Arizona outscored the Dodgers 40-13.