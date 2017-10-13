NLDS Game 5: Cubs return to NLCS after wild victory over Nationals

WASHINGTON – There was a crazy, amazing, maddening, hilarious, upside-down, brilliant, stupid, infuriating, exhilarating, entertaining, chaotic game played here Thursday night. As it stretched past midnight and into Friday the 13th, as the Chicago Cubs survived another day and the Washington Nationals suffered another crushing playoff loss, the only proper reaction was that baseball had just birthed one of the most beautifully ugly nine-inning contests in its history.

The final score was Cubs 9, Nationals 8. The Cubs advance to the National League Championship Series. The Nationals, for the third time in six years, lost a do-or-die Game 5 in excruciating fashion at home and still have never won a playoff series in the near half-century history of the franchise. Those are the simple details. They do not begin to describe what unfolded over the 4 hours, 37 minutes of baseball played.

There was one of the oddest half innings of the 2.7 million-plus played since baseball started recording its history. And a baserunning blunder aided by a controversial replay call. And, in the end, a relief pitcher going farther than he ever has to send the Cubs to their third consecutive NLCS.

Before it devolved into bedlam, this had the looks of another low-scoring game in a series personified by inept offenses. It was a chilly night at Nationals Park, where 48,349 packed the stands hoping to see the Nationals do what neither their predecessors in Washington nor those in Montreal had done. In a way, they did.

The Nationals took an early 4-1 lead on a pair of second-inning home runs from Daniel Murphy and Michael Taylor. The Cubs answered back with a pair of runs in the top of the third, putting Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez on the ropes much as Washington had with Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks. The two would combine for seven innings pitched and yield to 12 total relief pitchers.