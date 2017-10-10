NLDS Game 4 of Nats-Cubs rained out, set to play Wednesday

CHICAGO (AP) -- Game 4 of the NL Division Series between the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs has been postponed by rain.

The Cubs and Nationals took batting practice at Wrigley Field and the grounds crew got things ready before bringing out the tarp. The rain started to fall about a half-hour after the game was supposed to start. With more showers in the forecast, Major League Baseball then called it off.

Game 4 is now scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at 4:08 p.m. EDT with Chicago leading 2-1 in the best-of-five series. Cubs manager Joe Maddon said the team will stay with Jake Arrieta for their starting pitcher, while Nationals manager Dusty Baker left open the possibility of using Game 1 starter Stephen Strasburg instead of Tanner Roark.

Chicago won 2-1 Monday at home. The winner of the NLDS takes on the Dodgers in the next round, scheduled to begin Saturday in Los Angeles.