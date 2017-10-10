NLDS Game 4 postponed until Wednesday

CHICAGO — Wait ’til tomorrow.

Tuesday’s Game 4 of the NLDS between the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals was postponed after rain set upon Wrigley Field. It will be played on Wednesday at 3:08 CT.

Officials made the call about 45 minutes after the game had been scheduled to start at 4:38 local time and just as rain started to fall at the Friendly Confines.

Here’s what the radar looked like about an hour before the scheduled first pitch.

The Cubs currently lead the series 2-1. Should the Nationals win on Game 4, there will be no off day before a decisive Game 5, which is scheduled for Thursday night.

Tuesday’s scheduled starters had been Tanner Roark for the Nationals and Jake Arrieta for the Cubs. A postponement benefits the Nationals, who could bypass Roark for Game 4 and start Stephen Strasburg on regular rest with their season on the line.

Though the Cubs had e a decided edge in Tuesday’s matchup, they still benefited from the game being postponed before it started so Arrieta wouldn’t be burned for just an inning or two before another possible rain delay.

For those who have the thought that the Cubs could go back to the Kyle Hendricks for Game 4, stop it right there. Joe Maddon said on Tuesday that his rotation schedule will hold and Arrieta will still start Wednesday’s game.

