NLDS Game 2: Even the strikeouts are quality at-bats for the Dodgers

LOS ANGELES – You may have missed Kyle Farmer on Saturday night. He was at Dodger Stadium with about everybody else in town. Nice young man. About, oh, yay tall. Put together pretty good. Twenty-seven, looks younger. Wears 65, with pride. Catches some. Hits, mostly.

In the middle of a baseball game that brought the Los Angeles Dodgers to the brink of the National League championship series, Kyle batted. And, well, he struck out. These things happen sometimes.

An awful lot of other stuff went on over nearly four hours and exactly 317 pitches Saturday night, like Rich Hill hoisting a handmade “Make Some Noise” sign in the home dugout after he’d pitched four innings, and Kenley Jansen forgetting which direction he walks from the mound after a strikeout, and nine more pitching changes, and the Diamondbacks trudging off hoping to sort out how to win a baseball game or three in the coming week.

So, Kyle Farmer is probably not the first man you’d think about after the Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 8-5, or the second, or the 12th. But there he stood in the clubhouse afterward, in the corner over where Yasmani Grandal dresses, smooshing his wet hair into something that looked presentable and maybe wondering how bad the traffic would be getting out of there. Probably very bad.

He hadn’t driven in a run or made a play or held off the Diamondbacks from the bullpen. He hadn’t electrified the crowd like Yasiel Puig had again, or Jansen had again, or his buddy Austin Barnes had. Here’s the thing about nearly four hours of baseball though — the smallest of deeds turn the game, they almost always do, and then in the muddle of what happened when and what it all means, they are lost in the mounds of postgame numbers and laundry.

Farmer is a 27-year-old Georgian who debuted in the big leagues just more than two months ago. He’d logged an at-bat in July, 11 in August and eight in September. He’d proven a capable pinch-hitter, winning a game that way in his first ever at-bat. In all, he was five for 13 as a pinch-hitter.