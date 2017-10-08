NLDS Game 2: Dodgers clip Diamondbacks, take 2-0 series lead

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Dodgers, 104-game winners in the regular season, on Saturday night defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 8-5, in Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium. They lead the best-of-five series, two games to none, and are a win from returning to the National League championship series, where a year ago they were eliminated by the Chicago Cubs.

Though their offense faded somewhat in the season’s second half, and batted a league-low .223 in September, the Dodgers have scored 17 runs in two games against the Diamondbacks.

Game 3 is Monday night at Chase Field in Phoenix. Zack Greinke, a 17-game winner in the regular season, will start for the Diamondbacks. Trade deadline acquisition Yu Darvish will start for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers had the lowest OPS against lefties in the NL in 2016. They sorted that out in 2017, when only the Colorado Rockies hit left-handers harder. Still, Robbie Ray, the breakout lefty for the Diamondbacks, proved especially difficult on them, as he was on most. In five starts against the Dodgers, Ray was 3-0 with a 2.27 ERA. He struck out 53 Dodgers in 31 2/3 innings. The Diamondbacks won four of those starts.

The difference, the Dodgers hoped, was Ray’s recent schedule, which had been anything but routine. He’d last made a full, regular start on Sept. 26, 11 days before Saturday night. Between that start and Game 2, he’d taken the ball twice. Once on the final day of the regular season in Kansas City, when he threw 23 pitches, shortened because of the possibility he’d be needed in the wild-card game. He was needed, when Greinke was unable to finish the fourth inning against the Rockies. Ray threw 34 pitches over 2 1/3 innings Wednesday night, and three nights later was on the mound at Dodger Stadium.