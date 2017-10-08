NLDS Game 2: Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman beat the Cubs and save Washington's season

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In the minutes leading up to the biggest home run of his life, Bryce Harper’s eyes glazed over as he stared out into another October night careening away from the Washington Nationals. Normally during pitching changes, Harper gathers with the Nationals outfield and chimes in with a nugget of information, an observation, something. On Saturday, he offered silence. Nobody knew what he was thinking. Anyone who ever does is just pretending.

It’s not that Harper is some enigma wrapped in a mystery shrouded in Under Armour, eyeblack and hair product. It’s that he’s different, different from Mike Trout and Jose Altuve and Giancarlo Stanton, from Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg and Ryan Zimmerman, from peers and teammates, from everyone. The world met him at 15 years old and expected something of him, and no matter his talent, transcendent though it is, that burden is real and it is unique. And so to see him here, nearly a decade later, almost 25 years old, the locus of hope for a franchise whose history is utterly bereft of it, is to see all of that fulfilled, the wunderkind uncorrupted by a system that corrupts.

Saturday was two months to the day of Bryce Harper’s last home run. (AP) More

He was thinking about who-knows-what, something, nothing, everything, when he stood in the outfield and made his way to the dugout and climbed into the on-deck circle and stepped into the batter’s box and read the 80-mph curveball from Carl Edwards Jr. and deposited it 424 feet away and in the eighth inning tied a game the Nationals needed and reminded them that they weren’t some feckless mannequins on offense. And as the rally against the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of the National League Division Series continued, and two more batters got on, and Ryan Zimmerman lifted a ball into that same Washington night that transfixed Harper earlier, his eyes lit up with possibility and promise, the only two things any ballplayer can ask for in October.