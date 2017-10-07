NLDS Game 1: Dodgers outlast Diamondbacks despite Clayton Kershaw's shaky outing

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night began their postseason in the usual manner, by handing the ball to Clayton Kershaw for game one of series one, just as they had the previous four Octobers. Sometimes they’ve won and sometimes they’ve not, but this is where it always begins, this time on a sticky night at Dodger Stadium with 104 wins behind them, largely forgotten, and another road ahead.

Whether that’s a long journey or a short one will depend in part on Kershaw, the undisputed ace and three-time Cy Young Award winner whose relationship with the postseason has been sensational, has been unbecoming, has been, yes, mixed.

Against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the National League division series, it was more of that. More of everything.

The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks, 9-5, before 54,707 fans at Dodger Stadium. Kershaw pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed five hits, four of them solo home runs, including on the final two pitches – Nos. 99 and 100 – of his start.

The Dodgers scored four in the first, three on Justin Turner’s home run, and three in the fourth, one on a Turner single. They would put the game away in the eighth with two insurance runs off Arizona’s weary bullpen.

The 93-win Diamondbacks had required both of their preferred Game 1 starters – Zack Greinke and Robbie Ray – in their wild-card win against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. Their choice for Game 1, then, Taijuan Walker, pitched one inning, which did not go well and left seven innings for their bullpen. After five innings, the Dodgers led, 7-1, and the Diamondbacks would require more than the occasional solo home run.

Kershaw pitches against the men put before him and, this time of year, to the handful of past results that did not quite sit with the rest.