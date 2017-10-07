NLDS Game 1: Cubs blank Nationals in 3-0 win

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The pitchers’ duel, whose heartbeat slowed during baseball’s regular season and stopped altogether in the first days of the 2017 postseason, was defibrillated back to life Friday night. The Chicago Cubs couldn’t hit Stephen Strasburg. The Washington Nationals couldn’t figure out Kyle Hendricks. It mattered not that one is a strapping 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds with a fastball that sits at 97 mph, the other an undersized Ivy Leaguer lucky when his heater starts with the number 9. Great pitching comes in all forms, and Game 1 of the National League Division Series offered each end of the power-finesse gamut.

The beauty of a pitchers’ duel is the reality that at some point, it will end. Someone will crack or find himself let down by his teammates. Or, in the case of Strasburg, both. First came third baseman Anthony Rendon bobbling a ground ball to start the fifth inning. Then with two outs and two strikes, Kris Bryant lacing a single to right field and hustling into second on the throw. And after that came an Anthony Rizzo single. All it took was three plays, because the Nationals couldn’t even muster one against Hendricks, whose seven shutout innings paved the way for the Cubs to begin the defense of their championship with a 3-0 victory at Nationals Park.

While Hendricks was unquestionably the best Cubs pitcher in the season’s second half, his selection as Game 1 starter wasn’t a lock, with longtime playoff stalwart Jon Lester available. Hendricks rewarded the assignment with a compendium of ground balls and strikeouts, getting 12 of his 21 outs on the ground and six via punch-out – one in each of his final half-dozen innings. The Nationals went hitless for the final seven innings and managed only two in the game.