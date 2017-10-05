NLDS: Confident Diamondbacks are ready for the Dodgers

PHOENIX – Fall is for relief pitchers, big ones. If they’re tattooed, wholly bearded, slightly disheveled and like their beer domestic, even better.

And, well, dang, the way things are going, if they can hit a little …

So, Archie Bradley, the erstwhile Arizona Diamondbacks starter turned reliever, two strikes on him, the dumb luck of an unruly wild card game having handed him a baseball bat against a guy almost nobody can hit, did hit, and then raced past first base, and past second, and headed to third, and may as well have kept going, due west on I-10, the Papago Freeway, straight to Los Angeles.

Baseball games don’t often get further out there, out on the fringes of how we like to frame October baseball, than what went on here on Wednesday night. Not to those 30 hits off 14 pitchers over just about four hours, not to Zack Greinke in a single pitch falling from postseason hammer to just another jamoke in trouble, not to the Colorado Rockies leaning hard against deficits of six runs through three innings, then three through seven innings, then four through eight, before running out of time, and not to good ol’ Arch bloodying up the Rockies before getting bloodied himself and refusing to believe this was anything but a helluva good time.

The Diamondbacks were 11-8 winners, though they may still be totaling the whole thing up, we’ll get back to you if anything was lost in the paperwork. They never did trail, and just kept swinging the bats, kept themselves pointed toward Dodger Stadium and Friday night, toward a destiny that is, today, just as much theirs as anyone else’s.

A lot of who they are, what they have become, and why the next round of this October looks pretty good to them may well be summed up in Bradley’s experience. In the four outs he recorded. In the two-run liner off his bat he chased until everything landed in a heap at third base. In the home runs he allowed. In the young man who skittered across the top of the dugout when Archie was coming off the field, whose hand Bradley obligingly slapped.