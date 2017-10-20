NLCS Game 5: Clayton Kershaw a step closer to the one thing he's missing

CHICAGO – If you weren’t careful or are wholly a romantic, you might’ve mistook the reddened eyes for something other than a conditional chemical creation. He’d toasted his teammates and drank from the trophy and then hoisted his wife in his arms, so that her feet dangled above the infield grass. Then he was reminded, as if he might’ve forgotten, that he’d pitched the only organization he’d ever known into its first World Series since the year he was born, and Clayton Kershaw said, “It’s one of the best days of my life.”

The obvious frontrunners were before him. His wife, Ellen, stood off to the side, popping a binky into young Charley’s mouth, then chasing it when it was ejected, again and again, and corralling Cali, their daughter, who simply wanted to dance and run in her pink boots.

He doesn’t often care much for the forced stories about his pitching, whatever the time of year, or his so-called redemption, or what it all means when it more often meant 100 or so pitches, one at a time, no less, no more. This, however, this was different, and he knew it, they all knew it, and he smiled and said, “If we win, I might retire. I might call it a career,” and no one believed him.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Enrique Hernandez and Clayton Kershaw celebrate after Game 5 of baseball’s National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Chicago. The Dodgers won 11-1 to win the series and advance to the World Series. (AP) More

After so many years of trying, the last seven or eight with Kershaw at the front of their rotation and pulling with all his might, the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night handed the ball to Kershaw and then 25 of them walked into the World Series together. He threw six tidy innings in what was an 11-1 walkover over the Cubs in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. He’d not been asked to do more, to pitch himself to exhaustion, to cover for this or that, but simply to do his part. In 11 National League championship innings over two starts he gave up three runs, then watched his bullpen throw seven scoreless innings behind him. No wonder, then, it was the part about how he appreciated his teammates when his eyes went from clear to caustically compromised, as Enrique Hernandez had promised, “Hey, I got your back tonight,” and then homered three times, and not long thereafter 23 other familiar faces met near the mound at Wrigley Field and thought, Can you believe this?