NLCS Game 5: After 29 years, Dodgers are returning to World Series

CHICAGO – After 29 years and an untold number of replays of the astonishing home run that was their last real highlight, the Los Angeles Dodgers have returned to the World Series.

On a mild Thursday night at Wrigley Field, the Dodgers defeated the Chicago Cubs, 11-1, to win the best-of-seven National League Championship Series in five games. They will play the winner of the American League Championship Series – the New York Yankees lead that series, three games to two – in a World Series that opens Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers led Thursday night by 7-0 after three innings, and just as the Cubs had begun to convince themselves they might inch back into a series the Dodgers had once led, three games to none. Enrique Hernandez, the utilityman and occasional starter, hit a solo home run in the second inning, a grand slam in the third and a two-run home run in the ninth in support of ace Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw pitched six innings and allowed one run.

In the last World Series played at Dodger Stadium, a gimpy Kirk Gibson struck a pinch-hit, two-run, walk-off home run against Oakland A’s closer Dennis Eckersley, the Dodgers won in five, and a generation of Dodgers fans subsisted on that memory, along with a few near misses.

Since then, the Dodgers, once among the most stable franchises in all sports, were sold by the O’Malleys, bought by Fox, bought by Frank McCourt, and bought by Guggenheim. Tommy Lasorda retired, which brought Bill Russell, a little Glenn Hoffman, some Davey Johnson, five years of Jim Tracy, two of Grady Little, three of Joe Torre, five of Don Mattingly, and now Dave Roberts. They’re on their eighth general manager. Their fifth president. Sure, it’s going on 30 years, but that’s a lot of new ideas, new directions, new strategies, and what it got them was nearly three decades of sometimes good, sometimes horrific baseball, and never anything of real substance by late October.