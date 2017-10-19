NLCS Game 4: Cubs stay alive vs. Dodgers to force a Game 5

CHICAGO – Javier Baez, hitless in the postseason, homered twice Wednesday night and the Chicago Cubs lived to play another day, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2, at Wrigley Field in Game 4 of the National League championship series.

The Dodgers lead the best-of-seven series, three games to one. Game 5 is Thursday night at Wrigley Field, Cubs left-hander Jose Quintana against Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw.

Baez, whose glove and bat helped propel the Cubs to a World Series title in 2016 (he was MVP of the NLCS, a six-game win over the Dodgers), was without a hit in his first 20 at-bats of these playoffs, including six at-bats against the Dodgers. The flashy second baseman did not start for the Cubs in Game 3. He returned to the lineup Wednesday and in two at-bats against Dodgers starter Alex Wood – in the second and fifth innings – hit offspeed pitches into the left-field bleachers. The Cubs led, 3-1, after the second home run and thereafter clung to starter Jake Arrieta and their previously shaky bullpen – on Wednesday it was one out from Brian Duensing and two innings from Wade Davis — to avoid elimination. Davis allowed an eighth-inning home run to Justin Turner.

Before the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was reminded, in case he’d forgotten, that he was a member of the only team to win a best-of-seven series after losing the first three games. That would be the 2004 Boston Red Sox. Roberts grinned and replied, “I think that was a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

The wind blew to center field, enough that the American flag atop the scoreboard at game time had wrapped around its pole. Against Arrieta, the Dodgers opted for left-handed hitters, but also hitters they believed would lift the ball against the big right-hander. They’d outhomered the Cubs, 5-3, in the series, two of those by Chris Taylor, who’d hit one as a center fielder and the other as a shortstop.