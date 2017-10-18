NLCS Game 3: Dodgers one win away from first World Series in 29 years

CHICAGO – The Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night drew to within one win of deposing the defending champion Chicago Cubs and returning to the World Series after 29 years.

Yu Darvish, the mid-season trade acquisition, pitched into the seventh inning at Wrigley Field, Chris Taylor and Andre Ethier homered, and the Dodgers beat the Cubs, 6-1, to take a three-games-to-none lead in the best-of seven National League Championship Series. Game 4 is Wednesday night.

In baseball history, 35 teams have won the first three games of a best-of-seven series. Thirty-four won those series. The 35th team, the 2004 New York Yankees, lost in seven to the Boston Red Sox, beginning with a crucial Game 4 stolen base by Dave Roberts. Roberts now manages the Dodgers.

On a warm and breezy night at Wrigleyville, Darvish allowed a first-inning home run to Kyle Schwarber. Two-and-a-half hours later, he returned the ball to Roberts having allowed just that run. In two postseason starts for the Dodgers, Darvish is 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA.

Earlier Tuesday, Cubs manager Joe Maddon didn’t long consider the contrast between three-oh and two-one, those being the series’ two possible scenarios by late Tuesday night, the Cubs on the short side either way.

He called the outcomes “dramatically different,” and that is where the challenge lie, whether they were to inch into the series or begin the process of slinking away from it.

For Game 3, Maddon sought left-handed hitters against Darvish, and so started Ben Zobrist at second base and Schwarber in left field. Roberts sought the same matchup advantage against Cubs righty Kyle Hendricks, starting left-handed hitters Ethier in left field, Chase Utley at second base and Joc Pederson in center. Ethier hadn’t started a game since Sept. 29 and had one postseason plate appearance. Pederson last started a game Sept. 24. He, too, arrived at Game 3, the Dodgers’ sixth playoff game, with a single plate appearance. Roberts also had Yasiel Puig batting cleanup, unusual in that Puig started only 11 games in four hole in the regular season and batted .213 in them. Conversely, Puig hit right-handers far better than he did lefties.