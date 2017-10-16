NLCS Game 2: Justin Turner's walk-off homer gives Dodgers 2-0 series lead over Cubs

LOS ANGELES – Justin Turner followed the baseball until it disappeared over the center-field fence with two out in the ninth inning Sunday night, and he raised his arms, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs, 4-1, to take a two-games-to-none lead in the National League Championship Series.

Turner’s three-run, walk-off homer off Cubs right-hander John Lackey brought a full Dodger Stadium to its feet, and Turner’s teammates to home plate. Yasiel Puig and Chris Taylor scored ahead of Turner.

The Dodgers’ bullpen has not allowed a hit since Game 3 of the division series. Game 3 of the NLCS is Tuesday night in Chicago. Yu Darvish is scheduled to start for the Dodgers, Kyle Hendricks for the Cubs.

Through four postseason games, Dodgers’ relievers had a 1.72 ERA. They threw four more scoreless innings in Game 2. Cubs’ relievers, through six games, had a 7.08 ERA, in part because they’d walked 15 batters in 20 1/3 innings and allowed five home runs.

By Sunday afternoon, the Cubs and Dodgers had played seven games over two Octobers. They Cubs had won four, which was plenty. All they’d needed.

The Dodgers had started this NLCS with a message on their clubhouse whiteboard: “You get few opportunities in life to be great. Be … great today!” The final three words read, “End the Cubs!” It would be among their last thoughts as they passed through the door, took a left past the video room, and continued through a hall into the dugout.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Justin Turner celebrates after a three-run walk off home run against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning of Game 2 of baseball’s National League Championship Series in Los Angeles, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP) More