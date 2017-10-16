NLCS Game 2: Justin Turner, Kirk Gibson will forever be linked to Oct. 15

LOS ANGELES – Sometimes Leonys Martin can hear the crowd, sometimes he can’t. It’s weird that way, out in center field, so far away from the ball and the bat, where the sound of the contact almost comes after the contact itself, like it’s chasing his eyes, and then the cacophony of shrieks and cries and shouts and woos falls into itself, somewhere outside his head, and he’s just running. He’s just chasing. And hoping.

On Sunday night, he could not hear the crowd. He did not know why. In a moment, he saw that the swing was good, that the finish was high, that the ball was coming toward him, and then almost before the thought registered he heard how well that ball was struck, and then it was just him and the grass and the dirt and the wall. He did not see the ball go over the wall, because the wall is so big, and what he knew was he’d reached the wall and, well, there was nothing left to do.

“I thought for one second,” he said, “that the ball wasn’t going to go out. That’s why I ran, just put my head down and ran. I thought for a little bit. Just for a little bit.”

It was warm at Dodger Stadium on Sunday night. Even so, even without the marine layer that typically comes with October, all the stuff that causes so many disgusted U-turns between first and second bases, a home run at night to center field at Dodger Stadium is a grown-up’s home run.

So, when Justin Turner had hit the ball that would become the most celebrated home run in this town in exactly 29 years, that being the ball that left his bat with two out and two on in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday night, in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, he too was curious. He too knew better than to assume the best, that the pitch was perfect, the swing was perfect, and the conditions wouldn’t ruin it all. Hadn’t he just three hours before hit a ball to almost the same place, to the wall, and been robbed of a hit? He’d need 400 feet on that ball, maybe more if Martin was feeling springy, and so he watched and he could hear the people shrieking and crying and shouting and wooing, and it worked up inside him too, until finally he let go of his bat and put his arms in the air.