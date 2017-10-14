NLCS Game 1: Nothing routine about Cubs' travel day to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – There’s an element of the job, somewhere between the minimum required and the whole damned job, in which a fellow is asked to show up healthy and rested and in a reasonable frame of mind. Any job, really. This one in particular. They’d call it the process. The routine. They cling to it – or it to them – until their knuckles are white and neck veins bulge. Every day.

That way nothing is overlooked, and they can’t go oh-for-four and hate themselves for it. The three or four hours you see is the part where they accept failure, the part they can live with, unfair as it may be. As long as the other 20 or 21 hours were strictly – at least reasonably – attended to.

Which brings us to dawn Friday, a piece of tarmac at an Albuquerque airport and an airplane carrying the defending World Series champions, an airplane that was supposed to deliver them to Los Angeles and the NLCS and instead had an undetermined amount of food, no engine activity and, for that matter, no pilot.

The road back to the World Series, as they say, is littered with regret and tiny pretzel wrappers.

A third of the way through the postseason they hope ends in a second consecutive championship, the Chicago Cubs were grounded two-thirds of the way across the country. A member of their traveling party – a relative of one of the players, according to the club – became ill. A source described the ailment as an apparent panic attack. Diverted to Albuquerque, New Mexico, the plane landed, the passenger was tended to, and then the plane sat while the airline switched out pilots.

The Cubs beat the Washington Nationals, 9-8, Thursday night, a game that required of them 191 pitches, 44 by closer Wade Davis, and four hours, 37 minutes. They celebrated. They bused to the airport. They loaded everyone on an airplane, headed for LA and the NLCS, set down in New Mexico for five hours, left there with a couple fresh pilots and landed at Los Angeles International Airport at about noon. They also landed without knowing for sure the identity of their starting pitcher for Game 1 (could be Jose Quintana, could be John Lackey), or any of the games for that matter, and they just finished a series in which they were outpitched, out-hit, out-defended, and won three times anyway, then scrapped any plans they had for a Friday evening workout at Dodger Stadium.