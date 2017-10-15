NLCS Game 1: Dodgers defeat Cubs behind Yasiel Puig, lights-out bullpen

LOS ANGELES – Yasiel Puig homered, doubled and drove in two runs. He wagged his tongue. He flipped his bat, but not on the home run, because you’d expect that. He took a curtain call, whether you asked for it or not. And on a night in which Clayton Kershaw was so-so, following an afternoon in which shortstop Corey Seager was removed from the roster because of a back injury, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Chicago Cubs, 5-2, in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers’ fifth run, in the seventh inning, was awarded when replay officials determined Cubs catcher Willson Contreras had blocked the plate while not in possession of the ball. Charlie Culberson, attempting to score from second on a Justin Turner single, had been ruled out by plate umpire Lance Barksdale. After a replay delay, Culberson was declared safe, though he did not appear to touch the plate. Cubs manager Joe Maddon was ejected for arguing the call. The Dodgers scored twice in the inning against the Cubs’ bullpen, which had posted a 6.75 ERA in the division series win against the Washington Nationals.

Puig, who batted .455 in the division series, helped carry an offense that scratched two hits in the game’s first five innings. He doubled in a run in the fifth inning, then homered against Cubs reliever Mike Montgomery to lead off the seventh.

Game 2 is Sunday night at Dodger Stadium. Left-handers Rich Hill, for the Dodgers, and Jon Lester, for the Cubs, are the scheduled starters.

The Cubs led, 2-0, into the middle innings. Clayton Kershaw pitched three scoreless innings, then fell behind Contreras, 3-and-1, to start the fourth. Contreras singled hard to center field on a fastball. Albert Almora Jr. then pushed the count to 3-and-2. Kershaw attempted to finish him with a slider. Almora hit it into the left-field bullpen. Kershaw watched it go. When left fielder Kiké Hernandez stopped chasing, Kershaw dropped his head.