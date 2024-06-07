NLC honors NorthWood trio

NorthWood's Ana Beachy, Chloe Davis and Payton Sears were among the softball players selected to the All-Northern Lakes Conference first team.

Also on the team are Northridge's Rielyn Goodwin, Rachel Humbarger and Addison Knisley, along with Concord's Esmeralda Perez and Cassi Reames.

Mishawaka's Brian Miller was selected as the league's Coach of the Year.

------------

ALL-NLC

First Team

NORTHWOOD: Ana Beachy, jr.; Chloe Davis, jr.; Payton Sears, fr.

CONCORD: Esmeralda Perez, so.; Cassi Reames, jr.

NORTHRIDGE: Rielyn Goodwin, jr.; Rachel Humbarger, so.; Addison Knisley, jr.

MISHAWAKA: Cassie Connell, sr.; Lilly Hanback, sr.; Khloe Hershey, so.; Camilla Ramirez, jr.; Holly Shine, so.; Lilly St. Clair, so.

WAWASEE: Haylee Allen, sr.; Evelyn Duncan, jr.; Natalya Holder, sr.; Jaclynn Worrell, sr.

PLYMOUTH: Elsaya Bohm, sr.; Haylee Busse, jr.; Kayla Johnson, sr.

GOSHEN: Kaelyn Marcum, jr.

WARSAW: Kalista Ousley, sr.

Honorable Mention (area players)

Felica Blasko, Northridge sr.; Victoria Vega, NorthWood so.; Rheagan Stafford, Concord so.; Abi Blankenship, Goshen so.

Coach of the Year: Brian Miller, Mishawaka.

Final Standings: 1. Mishawaka 14-0, 2. Wawasee 10-4, 3. Northridge 8-6, Plymouth 8-6, NorthWood 8-6. 6. Concord 4-10, 7. Goshen 2-12, Warsaw 2-12.