NLBM’s Bob Kendrick provides outstanding commentary during Rickwood game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It has been a historic year for legends of Negro Leagues baseball and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

In February, the museum commemorated the 100th anniversary of the first Negro Leagues World Series. In May, Negro Leagues legends like Josh Gibson proved that they were some of the best to play the sport after Major League Baseball officially incorporated Negro Leagues records into their records.

Gibson became MLB’s career batting average leader (.372) as well as the career leader in slugging percentage (.718) and OPS (1.177)

On Thursday, June 20, the day after Juneteenth, the baseball world descended onto the country’s oldest professional baseball park, Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, to watch the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Francisco Giants and celebrate the great Negro Leagues players that are still living and the ones that are no longer on Earth.

Like recently passed baseball great Willie Mays.

“There are some people who just are not supposed to die,” NLBM president Bob Kendrick said on the game’s broadcast. “[Negro Leagues great and NLBM co-founder] Buck O’Neil was never supposed to die. Willie Mays was never supposed to die, even though you know no one’s going to be here forever. But what a tremendous platform to celebrate his life and in a poetic kind of way. I think he did exactly what he had hoped to do. He brought us all together here at Rickwood Field.”

The Cardinals won an entertaining 6-5 game that was just the backdrop for a night that saw countless baseball greats spend a few days taking in the history of Rickwood Field and the Negro Leagues. Mays started his professional career with the Birmingham Black Barons in 1948 at Rickwood.

The Giants and Cardinals each wore throwback Negro League uniforms, with the Giants representing the San Francisco Sea Lions and the Cardinals the St. Louis Stars. The Giants also wore Black Barons jerseys and caps on the bus to the game.

Kendrick spent almost 25 minutes talking with FOX broadcasters Joe Davis and John Smoltz from the bottom of the sixth to the top of the eighth about how far baseball, the NLBM, and America have come since the days of the Negro Leagues.

Kendrick began as a volunteer with the museum in 1993 and helped it grow from a one-room office into its current place now on 18th and Vine and hopes to move it to an even bigger location adjacent to the Buck O’Neil Education and Research Center, which is housed in former Paseo YMCA building.

“[O’Neill] did not want them to be forgotten, not for what they just gave the game of baseball, but more importantly, what they gave this country.,” Kendrick said. “And what we’re seeing happened recently, as it relates to the history of the Negro Leagues, these milestones that are occurring, they are being remembered in ways that maybe even old Buck never thought they would be remembered. And of course, that is the role of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, is to make sure that the legacy of the Negro Leagues plays on long after these ballplayers are gone, we’re losing them at an alarming rate.”

John ‘Buck’ O’Neil and other Negro Leagues alums helped establish the NLBM in 1990. O’Neil was a major force in helping push the museum to new heights with Kendrick first joining as a volunteer in 1993.

Kendrick is a supreme storyteller who learned almost everything about the Negro Leagues under the mentorship of O’Neil, who he references in almost every conversation. O’Neil was a player and manager for the Kansas City Monarchs and became the first Black coach in the MLB.

Thanks to NLBM’s three-year partnership with the baseball video game MLB The Show, the Negro Leagues has its own storylines for the second straight year leading to kids knowing about the stories behind Satchel Paige, Cool Papa Bell, and Toni Stone, the first Black woman to play in the Negro Leagues.

“All week since I’ve been here, kids have been coming up to me, and they want to meet me because they’ve seen me in the video game telling the stories,” Kendrick said. “That video game has turned me into a household in the gaming community man, and I love it because they are getting to learn about the Negro Leagues. But fellas, not only are they learning about them, they have fallen in love with the Negro Leagues.”

“What a great way for them to be engaged, learn, and entertained at the same time.”

Kendrick dazzled audiences around the country with stories about Mays, Paige, Gibson, and O’Neil.

“[Gibson] may have been the greatest combination of power and average his game has ever seen,” he said. Kendrick gave a description of Gibson from the words of O’Neil: “He had the eyes of Ted Williams and the power of Babe Ruth rolled into one dynamic package.

“He wasn’t just a great power hitter, he was a great hitter with power. And he was doing this as a catcher, the most physically demanding position on the field. And he wasn’t a good catcher, he was a great catcher. Rifle arm, he’s throwing guys out from the crouch back in that era, Buck would say had complete control of his pitching staff, called a great game. Good running catcher, he could steal you 20-25 bases or more to go with that big bat.”

That big bat was 40 ounces and 41 inches to be exact according to Kendrick.

But also shared stories about lesser-known players like Oscar Charleston and Piper Davis.

“One of the first two superstars of Ruth Foster’s newly formed Negro Leagues in 1920,” Kendrick said about Charleston. Charleston and Gibson share the record for Negro league batting titles with three, and he is the only player to win batting titles in multiple leagues. He was the second player to win consecutive Triple Crowns in either batting or pitching.

Charleston is now credited with three batting Triple Crowns, the most of any MLB player. Charleston also had a historic 1921 season for the St. Louis Stars leading the league in home runs, triples, doubles, stolen bases, and batting average in the same season.

“I remember when Mr. Mays made his first visit to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Buck O’Neil was there to greet him as Buck was there to greet everyone when they came to visit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. We get to go through the turnstiles and looks in on the Field of Legends through the chicken wire, and of course, as any centerfielder would do, he looked right at centerfield.

“And he said, ‘Well, Buck who is that?’ Buck said ‘Willie, that was you before there ever was a you.’ Oscar Charleston. And the old-timers would say, the closest thing to Oscar Charleston would have been Willie Mays, which is absolutely incredible.”

“If you’re going to credit someone from a baseball-playing standpoint, who helped Willie the most, it would have been Piper Davis. Piper Davis taught really how to hit the curveball, how to wait on that curveball, and Willie learned how to hit the curveball, how to hit almost every ball. So Piper Davis was very instrumental, not only in terms of formulating a tremendous career of his own, but certainly helping other young ballplayers who came and joined the Birmingham Black Barons and was an outstanding player himself.”

He also shared how switch-hitting Bell once stole 175 bases in a season of less than 200 games and twice scored from first base on a bunt. Kendrick credits him as “might have been the great baserunner this sport has ever seen”.

“Plays like the bunt and run, hit and run, really created, perfected in the Negro Leagues later picked up by Major League Baseball,” he said.

“They were playing in Mexico and Cool goes from first to third so fast on a single that the Mexican teams stopped the game in protest because they swore he had cut across the diamond. No man could get around the bases that fast and again, how fast was Cool Papa Bell? The legendary Jesse Owens, who at that time was the fastest man in the world, would never race Cool Papa Bell, flat out refused to race Cool Papa Bell.”

On a night made to lift up the leagues and players who were kept out of MLB because of vile racism, a sold-out crowd of 8,300 got the experience of a lifetime and millions sitting at home got to hear the soulful, Southern-made sounds of Bob Kendrick about why Negro Leagues appreciation is needed and must be celebrated.

